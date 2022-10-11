Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Shares Gap Down to $17.56

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.56, but opened at $16.95. Infosys shares last traded at $17.06, with a volume of 123,672 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Infosys to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Infosys Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38. The company has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Infosys by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,676,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,287,000 after buying an additional 2,134,934 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,344,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,720,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,545,000 after buying an additional 731,456 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,720,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,982,000 after buying an additional 149,668 shares during the period. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

