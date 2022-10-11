Infinity Skies Price Down 39.4% Over Last Week (ISKY)

Infinity Skies (ISKY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last week, Infinity Skies has traded 39.4% lower against the dollar. One Infinity Skies token can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Infinity Skies has a total market capitalization of $91,636.00 and approximately $18,998.00 worth of Infinity Skies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinity Skies Profile

Infinity Skies’ launch date was January 11th, 2022. Infinity Skies’ total supply is 17,690,432 tokens. The official website for Infinity Skies is infinityskies.io. Infinity Skies’ official Twitter account is @inf_skies and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Infinity Skies Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinity Skies (ISKY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Infinity Skies has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Infinity Skies is 0.00506848 USD and is up 0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $21,080.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://infinityskies.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinity Skies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinity Skies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Infinity Skies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

