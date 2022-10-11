Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 29,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 507,806 shares.The stock last traded at $45.27 and had previously closed at $45.71.
IMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44.
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
