Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 29,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 507,806 shares.The stock last traded at $45.27 and had previously closed at $45.71.

IMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Imperial Oil ( NYSE:IMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 24.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

