iEnergizer (LON:IBPO) Stock Price Down 1.4%

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 472.90 ($5.71) and last traded at GBX 483 ($5.84). 3,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 34,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 490 ($5.92).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 454.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 435.76. The stock has a market cap of £918.33 million and a P/E ratio of 1,380.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.

