IDT (NYSE:IDT) Shares Down 5.4%

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.38 and last traded at $28.38. 2,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 157,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

IDT Trading Down 6.6 %

The company has a market cap of $735.27 million, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average is $26.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDT

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in IDT by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in IDT by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in IDT during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in IDT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

