IDM Token Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $158,480.78 (IDM)

IDM Token (IDM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last seven days, IDM Token has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar. IDM Token has a total market cap of $158,480.78 and approximately $17,033.00 worth of IDM Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDM Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IDM Token

IDM Token’s genesis date was October 27th, 2021. IDM Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,000,000 tokens. IDM Token’s official website is idmcoop.com/en. IDM Token’s official Twitter account is @idmtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IDM Token’s official message board is idmcoopsocial.medium.com/crypto-made-in-indonesia-wants-to-launch-it-can-finance-cooperatives-43b60d12b515.

IDM Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IDM Token (IDM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. IDM Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of IDM Token is 0.00024521 USD and is down -3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $58.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://idmcoop.com/en/.”

