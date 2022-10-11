HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading Down 6.1%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.77 and last traded at $7.84. 4,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 427,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

HUTCHMED Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72.

Institutional Trading of HUTCHMED

About HUTCHMED

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in HUTCHMED by 1,096.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,271 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 22.3% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,977,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,331 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 62.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,750,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,123,000 after purchasing an additional 673,820 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 417.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 515,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,266,000. Institutional investors own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

