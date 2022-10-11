$HULK Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $30,615.55 ($HULK)

$HULK ($HULK) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last seven days, $HULK has traded 48.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. $HULK has a total market cap of $30,615.55 and approximately $19,445.00 worth of $HULK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One $HULK token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003073 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010748 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070560 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10786991 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034166 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
$HULK Token Profile
$HULK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2022. $HULK’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. $HULK’s official Twitter account is @@hulk_token. $HULK’s official website is hulktoken.crd.co.
Buying and Selling $HULK
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as $HULK directly using U.S. dollars.
