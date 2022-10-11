$HULK Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $30,615.55 ($HULK)

$HULK ($HULK) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last seven days, $HULK has traded 48.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. $HULK has a total market cap of $30,615.55 and approximately $19,445.00 worth of $HULK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One $HULK token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070560 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10786991 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034166 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

$HULK Token Profile

$HULK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2022. $HULK’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. $HULK’s official Twitter account is @@hulk_token. $HULK’s official website is hulktoken.crd.co.

Buying and Selling $HULK

According to CryptoCompare, “$HULK ($HULK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. $HULK has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of $HULK is 0.00003186 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hulktoken.crd.co.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as $HULK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire $HULK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase $HULK using one of the exchanges listed above.

