Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,963. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $228.26.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $4.12 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

