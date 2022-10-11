Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Shares Bought by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,097 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Holley worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLLY. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Holley by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Parafestas Anastasios bought a new stake in Holley during the 1st quarter valued at $2,782,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Holley by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Holley by 25.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,344,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,113,000 after purchasing an additional 677,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the first quarter valued at $233,000.

NYSE HLLY traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $4.07. 12,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,731. Holley Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.82 million, a P/E ratio of 64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Holley had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.32 million. Analysts predict that Holley Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Holley news, CEO Thomas W. Tomlinson acquired 7,500 shares of Holley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $48,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 260,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,321.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 24,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $159,757.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,011.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Tomlinson purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $48,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,321.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several research firms have commented on HLLY. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Holley in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Holley to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Holley to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.89.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

