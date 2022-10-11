Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $5.04. Approximately 64,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,618,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Himax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies Trading Down 6.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $862.79 million, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Institutional Trading of Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 54.69% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company had revenue of $312.61 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies

(Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.