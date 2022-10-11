HedgePay (HPAY) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $191,376.51

HedgePay (HPAY) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 11th. One HedgePay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HedgePay has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. HedgePay has a market cap of $191,376.51 and $49,477.00 worth of HedgePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HedgePay Profile

HedgePay (HPAY) is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2022. HedgePay’s total supply is 108,570,608 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,057,693 tokens. The Reddit community for HedgePay is https://reddit.com/r/hedgepay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HedgePay is hedgepay.org. HedgePay’s official Twitter account is @hedgepay_.

Buying and Selling HedgePay

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgePay (HPAY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. HedgePay has a current supply of 108,570,608 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HedgePay is 0.00179608 USD and is down -10.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $178,899.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hedgepay.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

