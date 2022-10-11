Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Gap Up to $38.62

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.62, but opened at $39.50. Hawkins shares last traded at $39.50, with a volume of 2 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $835.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $246.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.93 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.50%. Analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWKN. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 26,066.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 167,089 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins during the first quarter worth approximately $3,190,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hawkins by 439.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 44,008 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

