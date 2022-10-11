Hardy Reed LLC Raises Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,168,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,337,691. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 2.5 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.43.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $18.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $743.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,590. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $712.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $675.23. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $750.88. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.