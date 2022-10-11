Hardy Reed LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 530.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.66. 19,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,167. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.24 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.64.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.