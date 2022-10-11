Hardy Reed LLC Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 863.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 228.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 137.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIS traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $163.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,378. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.73. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $157.31 and a one year high of $208.48.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.