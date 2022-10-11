Hardy Reed LLC Acquires 216 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 30,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $791,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,307,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 14,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.7 %

OMC stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.29. The company had a trading volume of 23,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,394. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. Macquarie cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, ING Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.70.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

