Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 24.33 ($0.29).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hammerson to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 32 ($0.39) to GBX 17 ($0.21) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 29 ($0.35) to GBX 22 ($0.27) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 22 ($0.27) to GBX 26 ($0.31) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of LON:HMSO opened at GBX 18.47 ($0.22) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £850.80 million and a PE ratio of -1.89. Hammerson has a twelve month low of GBX 17.04 ($0.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 40.22 ($0.49). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 24.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.04%.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

