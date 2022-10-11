Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Holdings Increased by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 75.6% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 115.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAL. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.19. 541,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,153,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 2.09. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average of $32.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

