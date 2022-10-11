Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

GWRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.56.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $60.44 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $128.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.38 and a 200-day moving average of $77.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $195,370.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,237.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $195,370.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $464,993.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,202 shares of company stock worth $2,588,310. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Guidewire Software by 2,038.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

