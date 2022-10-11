Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Greenidge Generation’s FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Greenidge Generation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GREE opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23. The company has a market cap of $17.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34. Greenidge Generation has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Greenidge Generation by 279.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Greenidge Generation in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Further Reading

