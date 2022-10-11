Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPRE shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Green Plains by 39.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.71. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

