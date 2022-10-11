Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
NYSE:AUMN opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The company has a market cap of $41.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 0.99.
About Golden Minerals
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Minerals (AUMN)
- Is Paramount Global Stock a Hidden Gem in Plain Sight?
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
- Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth a Second Glance?
- Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.