GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $46.88

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.88 and last traded at $49.99, with a volume of 3129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on GN Store Nord A/S from 326.00 to 303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on GN Store Nord A/S from 295.00 to 265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.00.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.96.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.