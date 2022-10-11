Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

Shares of Globus Medical stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.71. 3,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,535. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $81.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 3,325.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

