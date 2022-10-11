Glimpse (GLMS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $157,423.50

Glimpse (GLMS) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Glimpse has a total market capitalization of $157,423.50 and $29,044.00 worth of Glimpse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Glimpse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Glimpse has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Glimpse

Glimpse was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Glimpse’s official Twitter account is @glimpse_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. Glimpse’s official message board is medium.com/glimpsenft. Glimpse’s official website is www.glimpsenft.com.

Buying and Selling Glimpse

According to CryptoCompare, “Glimpse (GLMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Glimpse has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Glimpse is 0.00457574 USD and is down -3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.glimpsenft.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glimpse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Glimpse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Glimpse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

