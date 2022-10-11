Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.77

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.77 and last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Gibson Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.11.
Gibson Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28.
Gibson Energy Company Profile
Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gibson Energy (GBNXF)
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
- McCormick May Get Spicy if it Improves Earnings
- Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.