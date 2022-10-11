Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.77

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.77 and last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Gibson Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.11.

The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28.

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

