Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

GTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Getty Realty from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.25.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of GTY stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. Getty Realty has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $33.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average is $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.26 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.94% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,999,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,123,000 after purchasing an additional 392,884 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,836,000 after purchasing an additional 234,507 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 16.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,074,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,752,000 after purchasing an additional 149,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 86.3% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 306,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 142,132 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Getty Realty

