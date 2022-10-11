Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Gap Up to $6.27

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 6.27, but opened at 6.44. Getty Images shares last traded at 6.70, with a volume of 926 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on GETY shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Getty Images from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Getty Images in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 14.56.

Getty Images Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 17.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Getty Images news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 131,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.50, for a total transaction of 1,118,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,601,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 549,116,345.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,678,077 shares of company stock valued at $117,506,870. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

Read More

