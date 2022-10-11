Gennix Price Tops $0.0273 (GNNX)

Gennix (GNNX) traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Gennix token can now be bought for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gennix has a market cap of $6.45 million and approximately $9,267.00 worth of Gennix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gennix has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003175 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Gennix Profile

Gennix’s genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Gennix’s total supply is 236,079,244 tokens. Gennix’s official message board is medium.com/@gennix. The official website for Gennix is www.gennix.io. Gennix’s official Twitter account is @gennixdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gennix Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gennix (GNNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gennix has a current supply of 236,079,244 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gennix is 0.02730367 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gennix.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gennix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gennix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gennix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

