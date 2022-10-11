General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 43,300 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises about 4.1% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of General Motors worth $27,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,502,578,000 after purchasing an additional 784,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $998,499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $561,331,000 after acquiring an additional 157,052 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $711,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.60. 557,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,110,472. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

