Game Fantasy Token (GFT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $18,508.00

Game Fantasy Token (GFT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Game Fantasy Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Game Fantasy Token has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. Game Fantasy Token has a total market cap of $159,180.78 and approximately $18,508.00 worth of Game Fantasy Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Game Fantasy Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003064 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010772 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070156 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10725208 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00034343 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Game Fantasy Token Profile

Game Fantasy Token’s total supply is 725,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 753,884 tokens. The official website for Game Fantasy Token is www.starcrazy.com. Game Fantasy Token’s official Twitter account is @starcrazygame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Game Fantasy Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Game Fantasy Token (GFT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the IoTex platform. Game Fantasy Token has a current supply of 725,600 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Game Fantasy Token is 0.21069732 USD and is down -5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,763.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.starcrazy.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game Fantasy Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Game Fantasy Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Game Fantasy Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Game Fantasy Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Game Fantasy Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.