Galaxy Heroes Price Tops $0.0000 (GHC)

Galaxy Heroes (GHC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 10th. Galaxy Heroes has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $188,903.00 worth of Galaxy Heroes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Galaxy Heroes token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Galaxy Heroes has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Galaxy Heroes Token Profile

Galaxy Heroes launched on August 11th, 2022. Galaxy Heroes’ total supply is 700,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 665,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Galaxy Heroes is galaxyheroes.com. The Reddit community for Galaxy Heroes is https://reddit.com/r/galaxyheroescoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Galaxy Heroes’ official Twitter account is @galaxyheroesghc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galaxy Heroes’ official message board is galaxyheroes.medium.com.

Galaxy Heroes Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galaxy Heroes (GHC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Galaxy Heroes has a current supply of 700,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Galaxy Heroes is 0 USD and is up 2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $7,799.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://galaxyheroes.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galaxy Heroes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galaxy Heroes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Galaxy Heroes using one of the exchanges listed above.

