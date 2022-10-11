Fusotao Protocol Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges (TAO)

Fusotao Protocol (TAO) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Fusotao Protocol has a total market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $650,362.00 worth of Fusotao Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fusotao Protocol has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fusotao Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001565 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Fusotao Protocol

Fusotao Protocol’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. Fusotao Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,500,000 tokens. The official website for Fusotao Protocol is www.fusotao.org. Fusotao Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fusotaoprotocol.

Fusotao Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusotao Protocol (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Near platform. Fusotao Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fusotao Protocol is 0.29922983 USD and is up 1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $800,132.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fusotao.org.”

