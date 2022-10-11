Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.88

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 10242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 56,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $782,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

