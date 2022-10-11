Funex (FUNEX) Price Reaches $0.0640 on Major Exchanges

Funex (FUNEX) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Funex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0640 or 0.00000336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Funex has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $12,949.00 worth of Funex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Funex has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003171 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Funex Token Profile

Funex launched on June 11th, 2022. Funex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,578,318 tokens. The official message board for Funex is medium.com/@funexclub. The Reddit community for Funex is https://reddit.com/r/funexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Funex is funexcoin.com. Funex’s official Twitter account is @funexclub and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Funex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Funex (FUNEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Funex has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Funex is 0.07187697 USD and is down -22.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $368.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://Funexcoin.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Funex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Funex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Funex using one of the exchanges listed above.

