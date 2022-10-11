Funex (FUNEX) Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week

Funex (FUNEX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Funex has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $12,949.00 worth of Funex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Funex has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One Funex token can now be bought for about $0.0640 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Funex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003171 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Funex

Funex was first traded on June 11th, 2022. Funex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,578,318 tokens. Funex’s official Twitter account is @funexclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. Funex’s official website is funexcoin.com. Funex’s official message board is medium.com/@funexclub. The Reddit community for Funex is https://reddit.com/r/funexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Funex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Funex (FUNEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Funex has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Funex is 0.07187697 USD and is down -22.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $368.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://Funexcoin.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Funex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Funex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Funex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Funex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Funex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.