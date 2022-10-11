Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.23. Approximately 6,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 16,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Frontera Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

Frontera Energy Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.