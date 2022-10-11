FreshCut Diamond Price Tops $0.0393 on Top Exchanges (FCD)

FreshCut Diamond (FCD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. One FreshCut Diamond token can currently be purchased for $0.0393 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FreshCut Diamond has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. FreshCut Diamond has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $25,545.00 worth of FreshCut Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003189 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

FreshCut Diamond Profile

FreshCut Diamond’s genesis date was May 12th, 2022. FreshCut Diamond’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,655,390 tokens. FreshCut Diamond’s official message board is medium.com/@freshcutlabs. FreshCut Diamond’s official website is freshcut.gg. FreshCut Diamond’s official Twitter account is @freshcut and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FreshCut Diamond Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FreshCut Diamond (FCD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. FreshCut Diamond has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,655,390 in circulation. The last known price of FreshCut Diamond is 0.03940504 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $17,072.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://freshcut.gg/.”

