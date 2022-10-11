Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0607 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of FTF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,501. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,421,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 111,532 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 41.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 176,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 52,132 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $80,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

