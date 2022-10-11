Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0607 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of FTF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,501. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
- McCormick May Get Spicy if it Improves Earnings
- Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.