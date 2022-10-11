Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI – Get Rating) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.12 and last traded at $24.22. Approximately 252,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVHI. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 5,825.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 278,748 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 364.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 150,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 118,107 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 430.9% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 115,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 40,705 shares in the last quarter.

