Fracton Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.72 Million (FT)

Fracton Protocol (FT) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Fracton Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $1.82 or 0.00009534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fracton Protocol has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. Fracton Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $5.63 million worth of Fracton Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Fracton Protocol

Fracton Protocol was first traded on August 11th, 2022. Fracton Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 tokens. The official website for Fracton Protocol is www.fracton.cool. The Reddit community for Fracton Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/fracton_protocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fracton Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fractonprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fracton Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fracton Protocol (FT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fracton Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fracton Protocol is 2.01221259 USD and is up 10.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6,101,748.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fracton.cool/.”

