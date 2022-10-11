Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Robert W. Baird

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 44.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 157,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 39,633 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 22.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 78.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

