Foundry Partners LLC Sells 27,805 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,805 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $9,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $77.80. 52,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,434. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $199.20.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

