Foundry Partners LLC Raises Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMG traded down $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,305. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.25. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.57 and a 12 month high of $191.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $604.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.99 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 22.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

See Also

