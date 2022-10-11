Foundry Partners LLC Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Dana worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dana in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dana by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Dana by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dana in the 1st quarter valued at about $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

DAN stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.35. 38,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,986. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 2.27. Dana Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 1.03%. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.97%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

