Foundry Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,505 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Umpqua worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 33.2% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,793,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,977 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the first quarter valued at $26,859,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the first quarter valued at $17,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 48.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,611,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,254,000 after acquiring an additional 847,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 772.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 909,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after acquiring an additional 805,693 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Umpqua

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Umpqua Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.55. 68,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,805. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $303.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Umpqua Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet cut Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

