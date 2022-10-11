Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.4% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $23,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 20,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 27,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 17.1% in the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $2.66 on Tuesday, reaching $181.33. 60,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,646. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.28 and its 200-day moving average is $196.69. The firm has a market cap of $95.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

