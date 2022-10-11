Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,152,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 84,251 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.86% of Oil States International worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Oil States International by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Oil States International by 23.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Oil States International by 8.1% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 38,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oil States International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Oil States International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Oil States International Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE OIS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.48. 10,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,944. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oil States International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $9.02.

Insider Activity

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $181.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.30 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oil States International news, COO Philip Scott Moses bought 58,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $212,805.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 384,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,687.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Profile

(Get Rating)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.