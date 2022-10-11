Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,055 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.13% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $17,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 109,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,686 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,211,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $174,351.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,604.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $174,351.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,604.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,887,292 in the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.89. The company had a trading volume of 17,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,522. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.